Boy Scouts' Ch. 11 Settlement Clouded By Claimant Atty Issue

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Boy Scouts of America told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday that 70,000 sex abuse survivors have signed on to an $850 million deal to restructure the organization, but disputes among three law firms representing a quarter of those claimants could imperil the proposal. During a hearing conducted virtually, debtor attorney Jessica Lauria of White & Case LLP said additional joinders backing the proposed restructuring support agreement, or RSA, hit the docket Wednesday, the day originally envisioned as the deadline for court approval of the agreement, bringing the number of pledges up to 70,010. "We had a long day yesterday but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS