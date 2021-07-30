Texas Can Intervene In Fla. Challenge To CDC's Cruise Rules

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has granted Texas' bid to intervene in Florida's challenge to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's pandemic restrictions on cruise ships, saying it can join the suit based on its claims of suffering financial injuries due to the CDC regulations. Tampa-based U.S. District Court Judge Steven D. Merryday found Thursday that Texas has established standing to enter Florida's suit by persuasively showing that it is at risk of suffering continued economic injuries traceable to the CDC's conditional sailing order, or CSO, which aims to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus by regulating cruise ship operations....

