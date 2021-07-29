7th Circ. Says It Can't Consider Best Buy TV Warranty Fight

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit said Thursday it won't wade into uncharted territory about what qualifies as a written warranty under federal law, holding federal courts lack authority to hear a proposed class action alleging Best Buy's protection plan that is advertised as a warranty doesn't operate like one. A unanimous panel vacated an Illinois federal judge's order that dismissed a proposed class action brought by customers Tawanna and Anthony Ware for failure to state a claim. The Seventh Circuit said it is unable to answer whether Best Buy's "Geek Squad Protection Plan" fits the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act's definition of a warranty because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS