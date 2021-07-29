Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Says It Can't Consider Best Buy TV Warranty Fight

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit said Thursday it won't wade into uncharted territory about what qualifies as a written warranty under federal law, holding federal courts lack authority to hear a proposed class action alleging Best Buy's protection plan that is advertised as a warranty doesn't operate like one.

A unanimous panel vacated an Illinois federal judge's order that dismissed a proposed class action brought by customers Tawanna and Anthony Ware for failure to state a claim. The Seventh Circuit said it is unable to answer whether Best Buy's "Geek Squad Protection Plan" fits the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act's definition of a warranty because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!