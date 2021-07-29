Graco Says Buyer's Remorse Can't Justify Booster Seat Class

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Graco Children's Products Inc. asked a Georgia federal judge on Thursday to dismiss a consolidated proposed class action over its booster seats, saying the plaintiffs' belief that the seats are less safe than they initially thought doesn't give them standing. The Atlanta-based company said the plaintiffs alleged they had bought Graco booster seats for their children, but not that the booster seats were defective or that their children or anyone else was injured or harmed by them. The plaintiffs simply had buyer's remorse because they believed the booster seats were less safe, which isn't a physical or economic injury, Graco said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS