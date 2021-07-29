Full Fed. Circ. Asked To Rethink 'Venue Manipulation' Ruling

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A patentee whose strategy to keep lawsuits against Samsung and LG in the Western District of Texas was deemed "venue manipulation" by the Federal Circuit is petitioning for full court review, saying on Thursday that a panel wrongly overrode venue law because "it does not like the facts." Ikorongo Technology's petition for en banc rehearing seeks to overturn the Federal Circuit's June decision faulting Judge Alan Albright, who hears 25% of all patent cases, for crediting what the court called the company's "ephemeral and artificial" argument that the suit could only proceed in Texas. Ikorongo Technology assigned its patents to a new...

