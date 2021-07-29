Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over 'Black Widow' Release

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- "Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson launched an offscreen battle against Marvel-parent Disney in California state court Thursday, saying its decision to immediately release the film on its streaming service rather than allow for an exclusive theatrical run violated their contract and slashed her earnings on the film. Scarlett Johansson says Disney improperly directed Marvel to release the film on Disney+ Premier Access alongside its theatrical release, affecting her pay that was tied to box office performance. (AP Photo/John Locher) Johansson filed claims for intentional interference with contractual relations and for inducing breach of contract, alleging that The Walt Disney Co. improperly directed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS