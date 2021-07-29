California Pot Cos. Say Ex-General Counsel Sold Them Out

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A group of Southern California cannabis companies have accused their former general counsel of selling them out to competitors to benefit his own cannabis business. The legal malpractice case was removed to federal court on Wednesday and is the latest lawsuit to arise from a rift between the companies and Louisiana attorney Claiborne Tanner over the management of funds raised for various marijuana ventures from 2017 to 2019. Paul S. Marks, an attorney for Tanner, blasted the lawsuit on Thursday as "a desperate attempt by the true culprits in this saga to shift blame from their own misconduct." Marks noted that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS