Biggest Merger Review Developments Of 2021 So Far

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 1:38 PM EDT) -- The year started off with two high-profile deals abandoned in the face of pressure from U.S. enforcers determined to stop so-called killer acquisitions. Now, antitrust practitioners are waiting for decisions on a number of pending merger challenges. Here, Law360 looks at the major developments so far in 2021 as the new administration gears up for a busy second half. Killed Acquisitions Procter & Gamble Co. called off its planned purchase of women's shaving supply company Billie Inc. in early January, about a month after the Federal Trade Commission moved to block the deal over concerns the consumer goods giant was acquiring...

