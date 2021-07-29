Ex-Goldman Analyst Gets 1 Month For Insider Trading Scheme

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A former Goldman Sachs analyst and Hollywood screenwriter who admitted to passing insider trading tips to an NFL linebacker was sentenced to one month in prison Thursday in Pennsylvania federal court, officials and his lawyer confirmed. Damilare Sonoiki, who pled guilty in 2018 to providing tips on upcoming mergers to linebacker Mychal Kendricks, will also serve three years of supervised release and pay $15,200 in fines and forfeiture. Sonoiki's lawyer, Mark Wilson of the Defender Association of Philadelphia, had asked for one day in jail with several months of home confinement, he said. "The judge gave proper consideration to all of...

