House Dems Revive Push To Ban Workplace Arbitration

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- House Democrats have reintroduced the Restoring Justice For Workers Act, which would ban mandatory arbitration clauses that prevent workers from bringing employment bias, pay and other claims in court. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Education and Labor Committee Chairman Robert C. "Bobby" Scott, D-Va., co-introduced the bill Thursday with over two dozen other Democrats. They said it would reverse the U.S. Supreme Court's 2018, 5-4 decision in Epic Systems v. Lewis, which upheld the enforceability of mandatory arbitration clauses. "For far too long, corporations have used mandatory arbitration clauses — which are often buried in the fine print...

