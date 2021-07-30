NJ Apparel Store's COVID Suit Doomed By Virus Exclusion

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- West American Insurance Co. does not owe a New Jersey sports apparel store for financial losses it incurred when it was forced to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a New Jersey federal judge has ruled, citing the policy's virus exclusion. U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson said in an unpublished opinion Thursday that she was unpersuaded by Metuchen Center Inc.'s arguments that the virus exclusion in its insurance policy was unclear and did not apply to its claim. Though the sports apparel store did not allege the virus had damaged its facility, the virus exclusion in the policy clearly states...

