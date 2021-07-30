Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Pharmacist's FCA Suit Against Walgreens Thrown Out

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has dismissed a pharmacist's False Claims Act suit against Walgreens alleging the company submitted claims to Medicaid and Medicare for medications that were never prescribed, holding she failed to show the actions were fraud "rather than innocent mistake, negligence or regulatory violation."

U.S. District Judge David Hittner entered final judgment on Wednesday dismissing the qui tam suit Bridgette Jacobs filed against Walgreens in December 2019 under seal, determining the pharmacist wasn't specific enough in her claims. The federal government and the state of Texas declined to intervene in the suit in March 2020, at which time it...

