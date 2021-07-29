Biden Says Federal Workers Must Get Vaccinated Or Mask Up

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled additional measures to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated, including directing millions of federal employees to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask on the job and comply with regular testing. Biden announced the directives during televised remarks, pointing to the dangers of the highly transmissible Delta variant, adding that getting more people vaccinated is key to slowing its spread. Under the new safety protocols, every federal employee and onsite contractor will be required to prove that they're fully vaccinated. Anyone who isn't vaccinated will be required to wear a mask on the...

