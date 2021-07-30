Fla. Real Estate Co. Sues Feds Over Rejected EB-1 Visa

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A Florida real estate developer sued U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services over a rejected extraordinary ability visa for its Swedish CEO, saying the agency unlawfully ignored evidence that the executive played a vital role in fundraising more than $390 million. Index Equity US LLC slammed the visa denial, saying in Thursday's complaint that USCIS had "arbitrarily" refused to credit Bjarne Borg for his companies' financial success because he did not personally receive the investments. "The reasoning USCIS uses to downplay the significance of the over $390M in funding awarded to Mr. Borg for undertaking his various ventures is clearly arbitrary. This...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS