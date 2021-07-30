High Court Poised To Move The Needle On Takings Law

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court sent several property owner-friendly messages in opinions and dissents in land takings disputes last term, and the court has signaled it may further shift power to private owners in cases alleging that governments unconstitutionally took value from properties in violation of the Fifth and 14th Amendments. Conservative justices often side with property owners in such disputes, and with Justice Amy Coney Barrett on the court, conservatives now have a 6-3 majority. That has resulted in various owner-friendly rulings. Experts say the court for several years has been moving the needle more to the property owner side in such disputes, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS