5th Circ. Says Boeing Can Shield Some Docs In Max RICO Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit said Thursday that Boeing cannot be forced to hand over certain documents that the aerospace giant claimed were protected by attorney-client privilege in a proposed class action accusing Boeing of colluding with Southwest Airlines to keep unsafe 737 Max 8 jets in the air. A three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit partially granted The Boeing Co.'s mandamus petition challenging U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant's March order compelling Boeing to produce 53 documents that Boeing contends are protected by attorney-client privilege. After having conducted an in-camera review of the materials, Judge Mazzant determined that 34 of those documents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS