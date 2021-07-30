5th Circ. Nixes Suit Against Railway Co. Over Severed Fingers

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 3:14 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has thrown out claims by a railroad worker against Norfolk Southern Railway Co. over an accident in which he lost three fingers while working at a Norfolk facility, saying he hasn't shown that the company was his employer. The three-judge panel on Thursday affirmed a summary judgment against James Wheeler, who was working for Hulcher Services Inc., which Norfolk contracted to clean up a derailment at its New Orleans rail yard, saying he cannot recover under the Federal Employers' Liability Act. The act requires a showing that Norfolk was his employer, but the undisputed facts in the case...

