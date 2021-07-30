Sprint Says Phone Lease Cost Suit Belongs In Arbitration

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Sprint says that claims from two of its customers accusing the telecom company of misleading them about the true cost of its phone lease program belong in arbitration, not in California federal court. The telecom behemoth asked U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha on Thursday to force the proposed class action into arbitration, telling the court that the pair of customers agreed to arbitrate any disputes they may have against Sprint "on multiple occasions." "This court should not relieve Plaintiffs of the contractual obligation to arbitrate they willingly undertook," Sprint said. "Instead, under the [Federal Arbitration Act], this court's role is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS