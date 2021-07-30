Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hedge Fund, Kazakhstan Jostle Over Venue In Fraud Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Kazakhstan and a hedge fund it has accused of conspiring with Moldovan oil and gas investors to secure an allegedly fraudulent half-billion-dollar arbitral award remain at loggerheads over the dispute's proper venue, as both sides jostled on Thursday over threshold jurisdictional issues.

In a flurry of briefs submitted to a New York federal court on Thursday evening, entities of emerging markets investment manager Argentem Creek Partners and its founder and CEO Daniel Chapman pushed the court not to send the litigation back the state court, while Kazakhstan fought Chapman's bid to either force parts of the dispute into arbitration or to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!