Hedge Fund, Kazakhstan Jostle Over Venue In Fraud Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Kazakhstan and a hedge fund it has accused of conspiring with Moldovan oil and gas investors to secure an allegedly fraudulent half-billion-dollar arbitral award remain at loggerheads over the dispute's proper venue, as both sides jostled on Thursday over threshold jurisdictional issues. In a flurry of briefs submitted to a New York federal court on Thursday evening, entities of emerging markets investment manager Argentem Creek Partners and its founder and CEO Daniel Chapman pushed the court not to send the litigation back the state court, while Kazakhstan fought Chapman's bid to either force parts of the dispute into arbitration or to...

