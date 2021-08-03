VSE Names Ex-Advantia Health Atty As Chief Legal Officer

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 1:38 PM EDT) -- Army contractor VSE Corp. has tapped former Advantia Health top attorney Farinaz Tehrani to become its chief legal officer and corporate secretary. VSE said Friday that Tehrani will report to President and CEO John Cuomo and lead the company's legal, compliance and regulatory functions. The company said Tehrani, who will also become a senior vice president, will take on the role starting Aug. 16. Tehrani said in a statement that "under John's leadership, VSE has developed a winning culture, one I'm excited to help lead and support in the years ahead." VSE said it used legal recruiting firm Major Lindsey &...

