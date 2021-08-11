Beyond Maui: Groundwater Guidance Still Needed

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- In Hawaii Wildlife Fund v. County of Maui, the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii held on July 15 that the county of Maui's daily discharges of millions of gallons of wastewater into groundwater wells half a mile from the Pacific Ocean were the functional equivalent of direct discharges to the ocean, thus requiring a Clean Water Act permit.[1] This is the first reported decision applying the U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 decision in County of Maui v. Hawaii Wildlife Fund.[2] The Maui decision closed a loophole in the Clean Water Act, and provided useful guidance on the issue of...

