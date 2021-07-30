Investor Says Texas Music Festival Was 'Colossal Failure'

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A Dallas company that invested $3 million to bring a California music festival to the Lone Star State has sued the past owners of the Kaaboo event in Delaware federal court, alleging the Texas festival "was a colossal failure" with an embarrassingly low turnout. Dunhill Festival Fund LLC said in a new complaint Thursday that it expected to wait several years before seeing a return on its investment in a plan to bring California's Kaaboo festival to AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. But after a "dismal first year," co-founders and former owners of the festival Bryan Gordon and Seth...

