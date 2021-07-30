Taco Bell Patron Says Tainted Nachos Left Her Paralyzed

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 3:06 PM EDT) -- A Georgia woman is suing Taco Bell of America LLC and its parent company in state court, alleging that a bad batch of nachos gave her a rare disorder that's left her paralyzed. In a complaint filed Thursday against Taco Bell and Yum! Brands Inc., Wanda Shadix said that a Nachos BellGrande meal she ate on June 10, 2020 had her in the hospital days after eating it, where she was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, which causes a body's immune system to attack the body's nerves. According to the complaint, Shadix and her husband stopped at a Taco Bell store on...

