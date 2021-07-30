Ex-Deutsche Traders Get Bail During Spoofing Appeal

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Two former Deutsche Bank gold and silver traders convicted of spoofing will stay out of jail as they appeal, with a Chicago federal judge ruling Thursday that the men's primary argument over a jury instruction may "very well" be decided in their favor by the Seventh Circuit. Cedric Chanu and James Vorley have each been sentenced to one year and one day over placement of fake orders for gold and silver futures, done in order to create a false impression of either supply or demand and thereby move prices in a direction favorable for their real orders. The two say deceit...

