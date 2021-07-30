Munger Tolles Helped CEO Prep To Testify In Criminal Trial

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 11:24 PM EDT) -- Applied Material Inc.'s current CEO testified during a criminal trial Friday that Munger Tolles & Olson LLP partners, who represent Applied in civil trade secret theft litigation that precedes the criminal case, helped him prepare to testify in the government's criminal case against four former Applied employees. The law firm's role in preparing the witness came up during the third day of an in-person California federal jury trial against former Applied workers Liang Chen, Donald Olgado, Wei-Yung Hsu and Robert Ewald. The trial kicked off Tuesday with prosecutors telling a jury during openings that the former workers stole LCD chip technology...

