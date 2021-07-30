7th Circ. Lets UnitedHealthcare Arbitrate TCPA Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- An Illinois chiropractor was correctly ordered to arbitrate his seven-year-old claim that UnitedHealthcare sent him an unwanted fax in violation of federal law, the Seventh Circuit said Friday. A three-judge panel said UnitedHealthcare and chiropractor Robert Meinders had worked close enough under a provider agreement with wholly owned subsidiary American Chiropractic Network Inc. that the insurer had assumed ACN's contracted responsibilities and properly invoked the agreement to steer his Telephone Consumer Protection Act claim to arbitration. The agreement between Meinders and ACN allowed him to access and provide care for the insurer's network of patients, according to the opinion. United wasn't...

