Tech Worker Nonprofit Seeks To Back Trump-Era H-1B Limits

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit organization that says it speaks for U.S. technology workers, and is represented by a prominent conservative attorney, asked a California federal judge Friday for permission to file a friend-of-the-court brief backing the federal government's defense of a Trump-era rule increasing restrictions for workers on H-1B specialty occupation visas. The Washington D.C.-based nonprofit, U.S. Tech Workers, told the court in a proposed amicus brief filed Friday that the "challenged regulations adequately respond to the absurdity" created by the H1-B program, which it says has harmed U.S. citizens and permanent residents in the tech sector. The Trump-era rule that UTW supports dates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS