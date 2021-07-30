Jury Clears NextGen In Rare 'Holder's Claim' Securities Trial

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A California jury cleared NextGen Healthcare in what the company's attorneys called a rare, precedent-setting securities case brought by an investor claiming he was duped out of selling his shares — the first time a so-called "holder's claim" has ever been tried in California. Following a 14-day trial, an Orange County jury found on Thursday that NextGen Healthcare Inc. and past and present executives didn't make false or misleading statements that caused Ahmed Hussein to decide not to sell his NextGen shares. It's the first time in 86 years that a securities holder's claim has gone to trial in the U.S.,...

