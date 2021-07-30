TC Energy Can't Kill Suit Over Nixed Keystone XL Pipeline

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The fight over the now-defunct Keystone XL pipeline isn't over just because the project's developer has thrown in the towel, a Montana federal judge said Friday in an order denying a motion to dismiss. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris said that nothing has been changed by developer TC Energy's decision in June to terminate the project, since there is still relief available to the environmental groups that first mounted their challenge, like segments of the pipeline that have been constructed and could be ordered to be removed. Judge Morris said that his reasoning in an earlier order on previous questions of...

