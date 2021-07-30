Ross Keeps Billion-Dollar COVID Loss Suit Against Insurers

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A California state judge has given Ross Stores Inc. the green light to pursue its COVID-19 business interruption claims against Zurich, AIG and other insurers, rejecting the carriers' dismissal motions and saying a contamination exclusion may not bar virus losses. Judge Winifred Y. Smith said Ross has alleged a valid claim for coverage under its cargo policies with Zurich and excess property policies with AIG, Allianz, Arch Insurance Co. and others. The discount clothing chain can keep seeking its pandemic-related losses from the insurers, according to the July 13 order filed Thursday. According to the suit, the discount clothing chain, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS