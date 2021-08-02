Chinese Car Seller Execs Must Face Related-Party Deals Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge rejected the argument that current and former executives and directors did not control a business that sells imported luxury vehicles in China, as the jurist upheld class claims over transactions allegedly used to divert company profits to an ex-CEO, his wife and their families. Nearly a year after nixing a dismissal bid from China Auto Logistics Inc., U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi on Friday denied a motion from former CEO Tong Shiping and other individual defendants to escape an amended proposed class action alleging they failed to disclose such related-party transactions and interfered with an...

