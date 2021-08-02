Pipe Connection Co. Nabs $1.5M Win In Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal jury has awarded industrial pipe connection company ASC Engineered Solutions LLC a $1.5 million win in a lawsuit accusing a rival of swiping trade secrets by engaging in talks with an ASC employee for years. On Friday, ASC — which had been formerly known as Anvil International LLC — won the jury verdict in its case against Island Industries Inc., a pipe fittings manufacturer. The jury said that ASC was owed $1.5 million in damages because of Island's trade secret misappropriation, according to the verdict form. According to the verdict form, the jury found that ASC was able...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS