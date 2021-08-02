WSJ Publisher Asks To Unseal Elizabeth Holmes Docs

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The Wall Street Journal publisher Dow Jones told a California federal judge that the First Amendment requires making public court records from Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud case that it says were "unjustifiably" sealed, including pleadings and transcripts related to the former Theranos CEO's mental health. The publisher's Friday motion to intervene and request to have Holmes' mental health documents unsealed come less than a month before jury selection in Holmes' criminal trial is expected to begin, and nearly six years after Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou's bombshell reporting on Theranos prompted regulators to investigate the now-defunct startup's blood-testing technology....

