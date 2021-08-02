Real Estate Rumors: Apollo Bank, Sutton, Oded Meltzer

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Apollo Bank has loaned $14.01 million for a Palm Springs, Florida, multifamily project, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The loan to an entity affiliated with investor Kenneth Smuts is for 4280 Lakewood Road, and plans for the project call for 96 apartment units across four buildings, according to the report. Madison Realty Capital has provided $13 million in financing for an Austin, Texas, multifamily project, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The loan to a venture of KOA Partners, The Sutton Co. and Atalaya Capital is for 4700 S. Congress Ave., which will be built in stages and will...

