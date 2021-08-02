'Cannabis King' Owes $203K For Urgent Work, Ore. Firm Says

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A Portland, Oregon-headquartered law firm sued a cannabis entrepreneur in California state court, claiming he owes it more than $200,000 in unpaid legal fees and costs. In the suit, Emerge Law Group claimed that Monterey County, California, resident Paul King owes it money for work it scrambled to perform for him on tight deadlines to battle eviction and enforcement proceedings in California state court. On Monday, King told Law360 via email that the case was in mediation but did not comment further. In its July 21 suit, the firm claimed that King, who has been referred to in cannabis trade media...

