UK To Make Digital Platforms Collect, Report Sellers' Data

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- E-commerce players like Amazon.com, eBay and Uber would have to collect detailed personal data of U.K. sellers on their platforms and report it to HM Revenue & Customs under draft rules for which the agency is seeking public comments. Issued Friday, the proposed requirements involving vendors are part of a fleshed-out version of HMRC's plan to increase transparency about sales and taxes in the digital economy. The proposals are meant to reflect model rules published in June 2020 by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development for reporting by digital providers of personal services such as Airbnb rentals. On June 22...

