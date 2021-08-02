BMW Eyes Early Win In Drivers' Defective Engine Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 2:48 PM EDT) -- Three drivers suing BMW for excessive engine oil leaks never proved their cars ailed from the alleged defect, the luxury automaker said Friday in urging a Massachusetts federal judge to grant it a pretrial win in the product warranty case. BWM of North America LLC said cars owned by John Schneider, Posnett Omonyi and Rainerio Reyes were never found to have suffered from excessive oil consumption due to defective valve stem seals, according to the expert it hired to diagnose the cars' ailments. BMW also upped its request for summary judgment by arguing the owners waited too long to bring...

