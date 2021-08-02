MoFo, Gennari Pilot SPAC Deal For $777M Aviation Hangar Co.

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 1:54 PM EDT) -- Aviation infrastructure company Sky Harbour LLC, led by Morrison & Foerster LLP, will go public at a valuation of about $777 million by combining with a Gennari Aronson LLP-advised special purpose acquisition vehicle, the companies said Monday. The transaction sees Sky Harbour merging with Yellowstone Acquisition Co., a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, backed by Boston Omaha Corp., according to a statement. The resulting entity is expected to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Formed in 2011, Sky Harbour builds, leases and manages aviation hangars for business use across the U.S., with a customer base comprising corporate, private and government...

