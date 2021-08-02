NJ Agency Hit With Whistleblower Suit From Ex-Audit Chief

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency has been hit with a lawsuit by its former audit director, who alleged that he faced retaliation and termination for expressing concern about department actions he considered illegal or fraudulent, including that the department's chief legal officer was working without an active law license. In a state court lawsuit filed Friday, Craig Schultz alleges that he got nowhere when voicing his concerns to higher-ups about the agency's former top lawyer, as well as about numerous oversight issues — including the alleged mismanagement of a $25 million COVID-19 rent relief program — that he...

