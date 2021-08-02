Shuttered Abbott Units Ink $160M Deal In FCA Case, DOJ Says

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A now-defunct diabetic testing equipment supplier last owned by Abbott Laboratories will cough up $160 million to settle claims that it wrongly paid kickbacks and also charged Medicare for unnecessary equipment, according to the federal government. Arriva Medical LLC and its parent company, Alere Inc., have agreed to the settlement in the False Claims Act case, in which the U.S. Department of Justice intervened after initially being filed by whistleblower Gregory M. Goodman, according to a Monday announcement from the DOJ. "Paying illegal inducements to Medicare beneficiaries in the form of free items and routine copayment waivers can result in overutilization...

