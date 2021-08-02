Ex-Jimmy John's Worker's Cert. Bid In No-Poach Suit Tossed

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Multiple shortcomings contributed to the denial of class certification for a former Jimmy John's worker's no-poach suit, an Illinois federal judge said in a ruling unsealed Friday, faulting the plaintiff for never applying for other jobs and for trying to represent staffers when he held a managerial role. It's not enough that Donald Conrad worked at a Jimmy John's restaurant, U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel said in the ruling first issued under seal July 23. To represent the estimated 615,000 current and former employees who worked at the fast food chain's franchisees or corporate stores from January 2014 to July...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS