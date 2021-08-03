NJ Firm Sued By Ex-Client Over Med Mal Suit Loss

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 2:52 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey attorney is facing claims that he botched a former client's plastic surgery medical malpractice lawsuit by failing to oppose a bid to dismiss the underlying suit. Nabil N. Kassem and his firm, Clifton-based Kassem & Associates PC, is facing legal malpractice claims from his former client, Ahmad Ishaileh, over the attorney's alleged negligence in a lawsuit Ishaileh had brought against a plastic surgeon. Ishaileh's underlying lawsuit was filed against the Saddle Brook, New Jersey plastic surgeon for allegedly butchering a cosmetic procedure on four separate occasions from September 2014 to April 2015, according to court documents. The surgeries,...

