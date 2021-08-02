NJ Firm Accused Of Firing Paralegal Over COVID Complaint

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A former paralegal at Scarinci Hollenbeck LLC has launched a whistleblower lawsuit in New Jersey state court alleging the firm fired her last year in retaliation for complaining about its purported failure to sanitize an office in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Plaintiff Robin Namian on Friday asserted that she was abruptly terminated following a couple of allegedly threatening emails from firm managing partner Donald Scarinci after she raised concerns about the sanitization of the firm's Red Bank, New Jersey, office. The two-count complaint names Scarinci and the firm as defendants and includes wrongful termination and state Conscientious Employee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS