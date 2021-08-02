Workers Planned To License IP They Allegedly Stole, VC Says

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A venture capitalist testified Monday in a criminal trial that one of the four former Applied Materials Inc. workers accused of trade secret theft asked him to invest in their startup, which would pay Applied $6 million over five years to license its intellectual property. Silicon Valley venture capitalist Alain Harrus, the CEO of inkjet manufacturing equipment maker Kateeva, took the stand during the fourth day of an in-person California federal jury trial against former Applied workers Liang Chen, Donald Olgado, Wei-Yung Hsu and Robert Ewald. The trial kicked off July 27, with prosecutors telling a jury that the former workers...

