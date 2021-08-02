Traders Urge Ill. Jury To Reject Feds' Market Spoofing Claims

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Two former Merrill Lynch traders urged an Illinois federal jury Monday to clear them of prosecutors' charges that they used fake orders for precious metals to manipulate the commodities market in their favor, arguing the government's case is flawed. During closing arguments at trial, traders Edward Bases and John Pacilio argued the government shouldn't be allowed to get away with presenting cherry-picked trading data and other types of insufficient evidence to secure a conviction on charges the two placed false futures orders to mislead other precious metals traders about market demand and help them execute genuine trades at more favorable prices....

