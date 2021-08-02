Fed. Circ. Reels In Albright's 'Untethered' Ruling In Hulu Row

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday held that U.S. District Judge Alan Albright "clearly abused" his authority when he refused to send a patent suit against Hulu to the streaming giant's home state of California and labeled the Texas jurist's reasoning "entirely untethered to the facts." A three-judge panel at the appeals court ordered Judge Albright to send a lawsuit leveled by New Jersey location-data technology company SITO Mobile Ltd. to the Central District of California, at the request of Santa Monica-based streaming giant Hulu LLC, which lodged a mandamus petition on the issue back in April. "We readily conclude that the...

