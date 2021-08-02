US Expands Refugee Access As Troops Leave Afghanistan

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Afghans who worked with American contractors and other organizations on U.S.-funded projects may be able to resettle in the U.S., according to a State Department announcement Monday expressing concern for their lives amid increasing Taliban violence. As the U.S. military prepares to exit Afghanistan this month, the State Department designated Afghans who directly and indirectly worked with the U.S. and their families as a priority group that can be referred for the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program by either a U.S. government agency or the most senior American employees of nongovernmental and media organizations headquartered in the U.S. Secretary of State Antony...

