Insurer Says It Isn't Liable For Ga. Water Pollution Claims

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Ohio insurer Grange Mutual Casualty Co. has asked a Georgia federal court to declare that it does not have to provide coverage in relation to alleged water pollution arising from the Peach State's large carpet manufacturing industry. Grange insured a Georgia recycling facility accused alongside others in an underlying proposed class action of discharging hazardous carpet chemicals into rivers that supply drinking water to communities in the state's northwest, the company said in its declaratory judgment case filed in the Northern District of Georgia on Sunday. The insurance company said the commercial general liability policy it issued to Cycle-Tex Inc. between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS