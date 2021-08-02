Ex-Citibank Exec Can't Target Argentine Unit Over $9.5M Case

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A former Citibank vice president and Argentine national has been temporarily barred from enforcing against the bank's Argentine unit a $9.5 million judgment he won following his 2007 layoff from the bank's New York office, after a judge ruled he would be unlikely to prove the two entities are legally the same. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero issued the temporary restraining order on Saturday, saying he was persuaded that Alejandro De Nevares should arbitrate his dispute with the branch of Citibank NA established in Argentina. The court will decide over the next few weeks whether to issue a preliminary injunction in...

