FCC Urged To Reconsider End-Of-Year Lifeline Changes

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's plan to raise the minimum standard of service that companies must provide to Lifeline subsidy subscribers will force already struggling households to migrate to more expensive bundled plans, the agency heard Monday. The warning came from the New York State Public Service Commission, which is tasked with ensuring all New Yorkers retain access to affordable utilities. It asked the agency to reconsider its intention to end its support for voice-only plans, telling the FCC that it's "too early" to cut support for unbundled plans. "The higher-priced bundles will be subject to disconnection for nonpayment if the customer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS